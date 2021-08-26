I-75 closing this weekend in Oakland County for surface treatment after tanker fire

Both sides of I-75 in Oakland County will close this weekend for surface treatment needed after a tanker fire damaged the freeway last month.

MDOT said, weather permitting, the application of a high-friction surface treatment will require crews to close a portion of northbound and southbound I-75 in Oakland County.

Northbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to Big Beaver roads, while southbound I-75 will be closed from Big Beaver to Rochester roads.

The weekend closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and end by 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. During the closures, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured east on 14 Mile Road to northbound John R. Road, then westbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound I-75. In addition, the ramps at 12 Mile, 14 Mile and Rochester roads to northbound I-75 will be closed.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound Rochester Road back to southbound I-75. The Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed.

High-friction surface treatment is an epoxy-based product designed to improve traction for vehicles around the I-75 curve at Big Beaver Road. Epoxy will also be placed on the northbound I-75 bridge over 14 Mile Road.

