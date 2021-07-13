Video shows I-75 scorched day after fuel tanker fire in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A major Metro Detroit freeway is still closed for repairs one day after a tanker truck crashed into a median and caught fire in Troy.

A fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon on I-75 in Troy after swerving into the left lane of the freeway and striking a concrete median. The stretch of I-75, from Rochester Road to Square Lake Road, has been closed since the crash.

The fire started on the northbound side of I-75 near Big Beaver Road. The fuel tanker burned for hours on the freeway -- scorching the fresh concrete that was just recently poured as part of the I-75 modernization project -- before firefighters could extinguish the flames.

The stretch of freeway could be closed for days following the incident, according to authorities. It is still closed as of noon on Tuesday.

Officials say the driver of the tanker truck was taken to the hospital following the crash. His condition is unknown at this time.

