All lanes of NB, SB I-275 at Hannan Road closed after dump truck crash knocks power lines across freeway

Dump truck struck power pole, MSP says

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound and southbound lanes of I-275 between I-94 and Ecorse Road are closed due to downed power lines.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that there was a crash in the area and all lanes are blocked due to downed power lines.

Michigan State Police said a dump truck struck a power pole in the area knocking power lines down across both directions of the freeway.

It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.

