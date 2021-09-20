All lanes of NB, SB I-275 at Hannan Road closed after dump truck crash knocks power lines across freeway

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound and southbound lanes of I-275 between I-94 and Ecorse Road are closed due to downed power lines.
The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that there was a crash in the area and all lanes are blocked due to downed power lines.
Michigan State Police said a dump truck struck a power pole in the area knocking power lines down across both directions of the freeway.
It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.
