Parts of Garfield, Kelly, Millar, Utica roads closed in Clinton Township due to heavy rains

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several roads in Clinton Township are experiencing closures Wednesday morning due to heavy rains.

As of 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed in Clinton Township due to rain and flooding, according to the Clinton Township Public Safety department:

Kelly Road , between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads

Millar Road , east of Utica Road

Utica Road , north of 16 Mile Road

Garfield Road, at Terra Bella Street

Rains hit southeastern Michigan Tuesday night and lasted into Wednesday, dropping 2-4 inches in some areas. Waves of rainfall are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, before transitioning to showers that will extend from Wednesday night through Thursday, when another 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall.

Most Southeast Michigan counties are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to the anticipated rainfall. Some counties are experiencing river flood warnings and lakeshore flood advisories, as well.

The rain is expected to diminish by Thursday night.

