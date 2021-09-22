Cloudy icon
59º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Parts of Garfield, Kelly, Millar, Utica roads closed in Clinton Township due to heavy rains

Overnight rains cause flooding, more rain on the way

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Kelly Road, Millar Road, Utica Road, Garfield Road, Clinton Township, Macomb County, Road Closures, Road Closed, Weather, Flooding, Flood, Rain, Local, News, Local News
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several roads in Clinton Township are experiencing closures Wednesday morning due to heavy rains.

As of 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, the following roads are closed in Clinton Township due to rain and flooding, according to the Clinton Township Public Safety department:

  • Kelly Road, between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads
  • Millar Road, east of Utica Road
  • Utica Road, north of 16 Mile Road
  • Garfield Road, at Terra Bella Street

Rains hit southeastern Michigan Tuesday night and lasted into Wednesday, dropping 2-4 inches in some areas. Waves of rainfall are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, before transitioning to showers that will extend from Wednesday night through Thursday, when another 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall.

Most Southeast Michigan counties are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to the anticipated rainfall. Some counties are experiencing river flood warnings and lakeshore flood advisories, as well.

The rain is expected to diminish by Thursday night.

See the full forecast here.

Weather links:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email