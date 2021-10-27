Westbound I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for overpass replacement

DETROIT – A portion of I-94 will close this weekend in Detroit as MDOT replaces an overpass.

Weather permitting, MDOT contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing westbound I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75 starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Avenue connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets. All ramps currently closed will remain closed after 7 a.m. Sunday.