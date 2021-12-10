View: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 10-12, 2021

Here is the Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 10-12, 2021 from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Weekend weather: Storm to bring heavy wind and rain

I-75

NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, Springwells to Clark, Fri 9PM-Mon 5am.

NB/SB Springwells St RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Springwells, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

NB Ambassador Bridge RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

EB/WB Vernor Hwy RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

NB/SB I-75 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at Dearborn, on Rouge River bridge, Sat 2am-6am.

Read more: Bridge demolitions to close I-75 lanes in Detroit through weekend

I-75 bridge construction in December 2021 in Detroit (WDIV)

I-94

WB I-94, 10 Mile to 9 Mile, 2 lanes open, right closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

I-96

WB I-96/Express, Wyoming to Greenfield, 2 lanes open, left closed, Mon 10am-Tue 3:30pm.

WB I-96/Local, Greenfield to Southfield, 2 lanes open, right closed, Mon 9am-Wed 3:30pm.

WB I-96 ramp to NB I-275, 1 ramp lane open, Sat 5am-5pm.

WB Newburgh/Schoolcraft RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96, Sat 7am-5pm.

I-275

NB I-275 at I-96/M-14 to 5 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 5am-5pm.

I-696

EB I-696 at Campbell Rd, 2 lanes open, 2 closed intermittently nightly, Fri -Tue 10pm-3am.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

NB/SB M-1 at W Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently, Fri 10pm-12/17/21. Wayne - WB W Grand Blvd at M-1, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Fri 10pm-12/17/21.

NB M-1 at Peterboro St, between I-75 and Mack, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 10pm-12/17/21.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

SB M-3 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed intermittently, Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.

EB/WB Utica CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Mon 7am-Tue 4pm.

M-5

NB/SB M-5 CLOSED at 12 Mile, Sat 6am-10am.

M-10 (The Lodge Freeway)

WB M-10 at 10 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Fri 10pm-Sat 3am AND Mon 10pm-Tue 3am.

M-14

EB M-14 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sat 5am-5pm.

M-24 (Lapeer)

NB/SB M-24 CLOSED intermittently at Interpark Dr, between Dutton Dr and Harmon Dr., Sat 6am-10am.

M-85 (Fort Street)

EB/NB M-85, Woodmere St to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-12/21/21.

M-102 (8 Mile Road)

EB/WB M-102/8 Mile at I-75, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed intermittently, Fri 9am-11am.

EB/WB M-102/8 Mile at I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 11am-3pm.

M-150 (Rochester Rd)

NB/SB M-150 CLOSED, Diversion St to University Dr, Sun 5pm-9pm.

US-24 (Telegraph Road)

SB US-24, 8 Mile to 7 Mile, right lane closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

More: Construction and traffic news