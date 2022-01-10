Northbound I-75 reopens at Schaefer Highway after shooting investigation

Northbound I-75 was shut down at Schaefer Highway early Jan. 10 for a shooting investigation.

DETROIT – Northbound I-75 is back open to traffic at Schaefer Highway after Michigan State Police closed it early Monday morning to investigate a shooting.

State police said a man said he was shot on northbound I-75 between Schaefer Highway and Springwells. He told police a dark pickup truck shot him from the passenger side of the truck while he was in the left lane.

Troopers searched the interstate for evidence as they are trying to verify the man’s report. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound side of the interstate closed just before 5 a.m. Monday but has since reopened to traffic.

Ad

Anyone who may have information on this shooting needs to contract Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

Check: Traffic map with live updates