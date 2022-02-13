WB I-696 closed in Warren due to crash; vehicles backed up for miles

WARREN, Mich. – Westbound lanes on I-696 are closed at Hoover Road Sunday afternoon due to a car crash, officials report.

All westbound lanes are closed on I-696 at Hoover Road in Macomb County as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says a car crash occurred in the area.

No other details have been provided by officials at this time. It is unclear when the freeway will reopen.

A Local 4 photographer at the scene says that members of the military were driving on the freeway when one of the Humvees struck another vehicle that was already hit. The military members are reportedly helping first responders with getting people into EMS vehicles, and directing traffic;

It appears that several cars have been involved in crashes, as vehicles are backed up for miles on the snow coated freeway.

Cars are backed up on westbound I-696 in Macomb County following a car crash near Hoover Road on Feb. 13, 2022. (WDIV)

Crash on WB I-696

Location: WB I-696 at Hoover

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: crash

County: Macomb

Event Message: Freeway Closed@MovingMacomb — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 13, 2022

Officials are reporting several car crashes across the Metro Detroit area Sunday due to slipper conditions caused by snowfall.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious and to avoid closed freeways.

