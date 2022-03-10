Construction to resume on M-59 in Macomb County next week

A two-year project to rebuild a 4.5 mile stretch of M-59 in Macomb County is set to resume construction next week.

Beginning Tuesday, March 15, weather permitting, westbound M-59 will be shifted to the two right lanes from I-94 to Elizabeth Road. This will allow for the rebuilding of the median lanes, which should be completed by mid-July when traffic will shift into the newly rebuilt lanes and rebuilding of the right lanes will occur.

Beginning Wednesday, March 16, weather permitting, eastbound M-59 work will begin with the right lane closed from Elizabeth Road to I-94 to allow crews to build a temporary lane. Starting the week of March 21, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the right with two lanes open. Crews will be rebuilding the median lanes, which should be completed by mid-July when traffic will be shifted onto the new lanes and rebuilding of the right lanes will occur.

The first phase of this project, which supports 800 jobs, began in March 2021 to rebuild M-59 from Romeo Plank to Elizabeth Road.

The M-59 project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan plan, which she announced back in 2020, a $3.5B bonding plan that aims to rebuild the state’s highways and bridges through 2025.

“We are keeping our foot on the gas to fix the damn roads across the state, which will keep drivers safe and save them time and money,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud that my Rebuilding Michigan plan continues to make record progress to fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. This project to rebuild M-59 will add to that total and continue to support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

Project details can be found at the Rebuilding Michigan dashboard.