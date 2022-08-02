36 people killed, 149 seriously injured on Michigan roadways since last week, MSP reports

DETROIT – Michigan State Police report 36 people have been killed and 149 others have been seriously injured on the state’s roadways since last week.

Those totals bring the unofficial number of deaths on Michigan roadways to 599 for 2022, according to MSP. The number of people who have been seriously injured is up to 2,958 for the year, police said.

Compared to last year at this time, there have been 28 fewer fatalities and 32 fewer serious injuries, officials said.