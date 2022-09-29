Several Warren roads closed Thursday after 16 train cars derail

WARREN, Mich. – Several roads are closed in Warren on Thursday, and may also be closed Friday, after 16 train cars derailed on the city’s southeast side.

Drivers are urged to avoid certain areas in southeast Warren on Thursday, Sept. 29, due to a train car derailment in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads. Warren police say that around 7:30 a.m., 16 of about 150 train cars derailed.

Officials initially thought about 20 train cars had derailed. It is now confirmed that 16 train cars derailed Thursday.

The following roads will remain closed amid an investigation all day Thursday, and possibly into the morning hours on Friday:

10 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Schoenherr Road

Schoenherr Road between 10 Mile Road and Stephens Road

Stephens Road west of Schoenherr Road

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said Thursday that three of the train cars that derailed are carrying liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol. Police said that as of Thursday morning, “it does not appear that any hazardous materials leaked during this incident.”

Fire and hazmat teams are on the scene investigating.

No injuries were reported from the derailment. Mayor Fouts wrote that several train cars were “stacked up” on the track between Bunert and Hoover roads. He also said the tracks are destroyed where the derailment occurred.

“Thankfully, we do not have any injuries or any major environmental concerns as a result of this train derailment,” said Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer. “We are encouraging the public to avoid the area so that crews can work to clear the derailment as fast as possible. We will continue to keep the public advised of any new information related to this incident.”

