NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area.

As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route. Repairs are expected to take at least 45 minutes.

