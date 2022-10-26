Medical episode suspected after 53-year-old Wales Township man found dead after crash

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Wales Township man has died after police believe he had a “medical episode” and crashed his vehicle in Port Huron Township.

The incident happened at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the Michigan MDOT Welcome Center in Port Huron Township.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police said the Wales Township man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic and exited the expressway via the welcome center entrance.

Witnesses told police the vehicle drove over the entrance drive curb, continued into a marshy area, and crashed into a large steel barrier.

The man was the only person in the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he had a medical episode, which caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

