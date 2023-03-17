I-96 Flex Route construction to cause closures in Oakland County starting this weekend: Here’s what to know

The I-96 Flex Route project is up and running again, and is causing both short-term and long-term road and ramp closures in Metro Detroit.

Year two of the I-96 Flex Route construction project began on March 15, and road and ramp closures are set to begin on Sunday, March 19. Some closures will last through Sunday, March 19, while others will extend through the summer and through the fall.

Short-term weekend closures

Parts of I-96 and connecting ramps will close on March 19 only for the day.

The following closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Sunday:

EB I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 -- one lane will be open

EB I-96 ramp to I-275 -- closed

EB I-96 ramp to Novi Road -- closed

Long-term closures

Multiple closures will begin on Sunday, March 19 and last through either the summer or fall seasons.

The following long-term closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday:

EB I-96 ramp to Beck Road -- closed until late summer

EB I-96 entrance ramps from Wixom, Beck and Novi roads -- closed until late summer

EB I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 -- only two lanes will be open until late fall

Learn more about the I-96 Flex Route project, and the I-696 west construction project, from Oakland County here.

