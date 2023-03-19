Woodward lanes to close in Oakland County between 8 Mile, I-696 -- what to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Lane closures on both northbound and southbound Woodward Avenue will be starting in Oakland County on Monday -- here’s what you need to know.
It wouldn’t be the official start of spring without the start of road construction projects to go along with it, right? A construction project on Woodward Avenue between 8 Mile Road and I-696 will begin on Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), lane closures on both the northbound and southbound sides of Woodward between 8 Mile and I-696 will be continuous and changing through late fall.
Depending on the time of day, the usual four-lane roadway will go down to anywhere from one lane open to three lanes open.
Here’s the breakdown:
- During the day: From 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., two or three lanes will be open.
- During the evening and on weekends: From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one or two lanes will be open.
MDOT says the work will include sidewalk upgrades, drainage improvements, road resurfacing, the installation of bike lanes, and signal work.