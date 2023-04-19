Angry pickup driver in Macomb County chases motorcycle at over 100 mph, crashes into it

WARREN, Mich. – A pickup truck driver is facing a possible life sentence after he became angry while driving this weekend in Macomb County, chased a motorcycle at over 100 mph, and crashed into it, according to prosecutors.

The crash happened Saturday, April 15, on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren.

Police said Mark Anthony Nichter, 52, of Eastpointe, was driving a RAM pickup truck south on Van Dyke Avenue when he got into a road rage altercation with two people on a motorcycle.

Nichter is accused of going over 100 mph to chase down the motorcycle, and eventually colliding with it. The motorcycle stuck to the pickup after the collision, officials said.

When both vehicles stopped, the two people on the motorcycle were not injured, according to police.

Nichter is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired -- third offense.

Each assault with intent to murder charge is a life felony, each assault with intent to commit great bodily harm charge is a 10-year felony, and the operating while impaired charge is a five-year felony.

Nichter was arraigned Tuesday and given a $400,000 bond, cash/surety. If released, he is required to wear a tether and cannot consume alcohol.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 2.