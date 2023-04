DETROIT – The southbound lanes of I-75 have been shut down Thursday at 8 Mile Road due to a crash.

The crash was reported at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, April 27. All southbound lanes are closed at 8 Mile Road, right at the Detroit-Hazel Park border.

Traffic was already backed up three miles by 2 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No details about the crash have been revealed. It’s unclear how long the closure will last.