61º

Traffic

Several bus stops along Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge to close for construction

Bus stop closures to begin May 8

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ferndale, Oakland County, Pleasant Ridge

FERNDALE, Mich. – Several bus stops along Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge will be closed during the Woodward Moves construction project.

The bus stop closures will begin May 8 and they will remain closed through this fall. The Woodward Moves project began late last year and is now beginning a new phase of construction.

During this phase of construction, crews will be working on road and curb repairs in the right lanes of Woodward Avenue in both directions.

Bus routes may see delays and several stops along both sides of Woodward Avenue will be closed during construction. The bus stops will reopen when construction is completed this fall.

Bus routes 405, 450, 460, 461, 462, 494, and 740 may experience possible delays due to construction and closures.

Bus stops in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge that will be closed starting May 8 include:

  • Southbound Woodward Avenue: Millington, Elm Park, Cambridge, Oakridge, West Maplehurst, West Cambourne, Albany, Cemetery, Fielding and 8 Mile Road.
  • Northbound Woodward Avenue: Webster, Silman, College, Ardmore, East Cambourne and East Maplehurst.

Officials want people to be aware of alternative transportation options for people who need additional support:

  • The Ride SMART Community Transportation Program offers community transportation for seniors, people with disabilities or individuals with limited transportation access within a 5-mile radius of Ferndale.
  • SMART Bus ADA Service is an advanced reservation, curb-to-curb service that is provided for people who are unable to use SMART’s Fixed Route bus service because of a disability.
  • SMART Bus Connector is an advance reservation, curb-to-curb, service operated by SMART. When using Connector, you may travel anywhere within a 10-mile radius of a designated service area.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter