Several bus stops along Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge to close for construction

FERNDALE, Mich. – Several bus stops along Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge will be closed during the Woodward Moves construction project.

The bus stop closures will begin May 8 and they will remain closed through this fall. The Woodward Moves project began late last year and is now beginning a new phase of construction.

During this phase of construction, crews will be working on road and curb repairs in the right lanes of Woodward Avenue in both directions.

Bus routes may see delays and several stops along both sides of Woodward Avenue will be closed during construction. The bus stops will reopen when construction is completed this fall.

Bus routes 405, 450, 460, 461, 462, 494, and 740 may experience possible delays due to construction and closures.

Bus stops in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge that will be closed starting May 8 include:

Southbound Woodward Avenue: Millington, Elm Park, Cambridge, Oakridge, West Maplehurst, West Cambourne, Albany, Cemetery, Fielding and 8 Mile Road.

Northbound Woodward Avenue: Webster, Silman, College, Ardmore, East Cambourne and East Maplehurst.

Officials want people to be aware of alternative transportation options for people who need additional support: