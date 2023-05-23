Wrong-way driver causes crash involving at least 3 cars in Washtenaw County

The aftermath of a May 23, 2023, crash on southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver going north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County caused a crash involving at least three cars.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Willis Road, according to authorities.

Police said the driver who caused the crash was driving north in the southbound lanes while fleeing from police. It’s unclear if officers were actively chasing that vehicle or driving parallel to it in the northbound lanes.

Aerial video of the scene shows two heavily damaged vehicles on opposite shoulders of the southbound lanes: a white SUV and a black pickup truck.

Dozens of first responders were called to the scene. Aerial video showed at least six ambulances and two fire trucks, as well as several Michigan State Police vehicles.

A dark-colored Audi SUV with damage to the driver’s side was stopped on the side of the road with the airbags deployed a short distance away from the other two vehicles.

No official information about injuries has been revealed, but at least one person was loaded into an ambulance while Sky 4 was at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

No additional information has been revealed.