4 hospitalized when wrong-way driver hits several cars in Monroe County, 4 more in Washtenaw County

The scene of a May 23, 2023, crash on southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were hospitalized when a wrong-way driver struck several cars in Monroe County and then four more cars in Washtenaw County.

Monroe County deputies said they learned of a wrong-way driver around 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, on U.S. 23 near Dundee.

The driver struck “several vehicles” in Monroe County and continued to head north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23.

Police said they didn’t chase the driver.

Milan Township police said they saw the driver still heading in the wrong direction near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. The driver struck four other vehicles in that area, according to authorities.

Four people, including the wrong-way driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been a factor.

Southbound U.S. 23 was shut down for 2-3 hours at the scene of the Washtenaw County crash.

An SUV involved in a May 23, 2023, crash on southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. (WDIV)

A pickup truck involved in a May 23, 2023, crash on southbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County. (WDIV)