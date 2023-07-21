Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696 to close for rebuilding through late August

The southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696 in Oakland County will be closed for rebuilding starting Monday.

Southbound M-10 traffic traveling to eastbound I-696 will be detoured via eastbound 10 Mile Road, northbound Lahser Road, and eastbound Coral Gables Street to eastbound I-696.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24, and continue through late August.

This is part of the $275 million I-696 Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project. The project includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work, and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road).

This year, eastbound I-696 is being rebuilt from I-275 to east of Telegraph Road. The westbound lanes will be rebuilt in 2024.

People who want to learn more can visit DrivingOakland.com.

