AAA Michigan: Transportation survey shows drivers rate roads, funding poorly

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan released its transportation survey results Tuesday, and the results prove how drivers really feel about roads in the state.

A whopping 89 percent of nearly 1,000 survey-takers rated road and bridge conditions as either fair or poor, while only two percent rated conditions as very good or excellent.

"Our members' concerns echo those of motorists across Michigan," said Heather Drake, the Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs of AAA, The Auto Club Group. "They are frustrated by crumbling roads and bridges and most believe today's policy and spending framework isn't getting the job done."

More than 50 percent of respondents believe existing state and federal revenues aren't enough to keep up with roads in their current condition, and nearly 70 percent believe transportation resources are not being allocated appropriately.

As for the percentage of survey-takers supporting each possible funding option, the most supported option was "none, do not support any of the above" with 30 percent. Twenty five percent of responders voted in favor of using general revenue to pay for transportation, while 20 percent were in favor of selling bonds to raise funds and 19 percent wanted to charge tolls on new roads and highway lanes.

More than 60 percent of survey-takers say they are not willing to pay more in taxes and fees to support Michigan's transportation system.

"The clear consensus is that there is not a clear consensus on ways to raise more funds for roads," Drake said. "This is the reality lawmakers are facing in working with drivers, and it emphasizes even more the importance of information and education in solving our chronic infrastructure problems."

