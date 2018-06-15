Here is the Metro Detroit weekend road construction schedule for June 15-18

DETROIT - Here is the scheduled weekend (June 15-18) construction for Michigan Department of Transportation roads:

I-696 WB CLOSED, Dequindre to US-24 and all ramps -- more information here

I-94 EB/WB CLOSED, Conner to I-75 and all ramps -- more information here

I-696:

Oakland County

WB I-696 CLOSED, Dequindre to US-24/Telegraph and all ramps, 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Ramp closures will begin about 8 p.m. Detour is 8 Mile Road. Reminder: Westbound I-696 in Macomb County is closed until November

ALL WB 696 ON AND OFF RAMPS ALSO CLOSED:

(Westbound entry at US-24) -- Couzens;Dequindre;I-75;Campbell-Hilton;Woodward;Coolidge;Greenfield;Southfield;Evergreen

I-94:

Wayne County

EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, Conner to I-75 & all ramps. WB closing at 8:30 p.m. Friday, EB closing 9 p.m., both reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Ramp closures will begin earlier. Detour is I-75 and 8 Mile Road.

ALL EB/WB 94 ON/OFF RAMPS CLOSED, including: EB I-96 to EB I-94/NB&SB M-10 to EB I-94/NB&SB I-75 to EB I-94, all 9 Mile Road ramps to Chalmers to WB I-94

I-75:

Oakland County

NB I-75 at 9 Mile Road: The right lane is closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

9 Mile ramp to NB I-75, ramp closed, 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Wayne County

NB/SB I-75 ramps to EB I-94, ramps closed, 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

NB I-75 from Sibley to Northline, 1 lane open, 2 closed, 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Monday: NB I-75 ramp to NB US-24 connector, ramp closing 9 a.m. Monday until July 3.

M-5: (Grand River)

Wayne County

EB M-5 from 1st to Cass, right lane closed; 2 left open, 5 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne County

NB US-24, I-96 and M-5, ONE LANE OPEN, 3 closed, 9 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

