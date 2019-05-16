Michigan's most dangerous intersection: 12 Mile and Telegraph roads in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Southfield intersection topped the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year.

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections, which was based on the number of car crashes last year.

"There's a lot of minor ones," said Telegraph Road driver Bruce Castano.

"Some of the cars get totaled," said Saif Kahn.

Many of Telegraph Road's drivers attribute the crashes to bad driving.

"You have a lot of people preoccupied with a lot of things other than driving," said Jerry Boykin.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has been studying the roads and they have a different explanation.

"We are assuming it's the traffic from not taking I-75," said MDOT's Diane Cross.

MDOT officials want drivers to remember to drive safely and to be aware of their surroundings.

