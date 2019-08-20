Michigan State Police to target 4 areas on Wednesday: What to know

Michigan State Police will be targeting dangerous driving in multiple areas around Metro Detroit on Wednesday.
As a part of an ongoing effort by Michigan State Police to enforce distracted driving, speeding and aggressive drivers, troopers will be in several locations on Wednesday.
- I-96 between Beck Road and Wixom Road
- Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive
"These will be marked and unmarked units looking for violators. Only marked units will conduct the stops."
- I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Road
- M-10 (Lodge Freeway) between Wyoming and Linwood
"These patrols will be out between 9 AM until the evening rush hours."
MSP recently conducted simliar enforcement zones on Ford Road in Dearborn and on M-10 in Detroit, resulting in hundreds of citations and even more stops.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.