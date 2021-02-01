Give these 10 Metro Detroit cover bands a listen

Local 4 knows it’s easy to let working from home consume the day. Sometimes a change in scenery—or in this case—soundtrack, is needed! Let these Metro Detroit artists be the soundtrack to your day, recommended by 2020 Vote 4 The Best voters!

1. Your Generation In Concert – Lake Orion

2. Power Play Detroit - Livonia

3. Sweet Alice Detroit - Detroit

4. AJ Kish – Commerce Twp.

5. Detroit Audio Force – Southeastern Michigan

Ad

6. Ask Mary – Allen Park

7. Mainstreet Soul – St. Clair Shores

8. SpaceCat – Clawson

9. Weekend ComeBack – Madison Heights

10. Chill Factor – St. Clair Shores

To see more winners in tons of categories of local businesses, check out the Vote 4 The Best guide here.

Our Sponsor — We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.