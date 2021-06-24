Top 10 breakfast restaurants in Metro Detroit

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:

Gina’s Café (Clinton Township) Tony’s Coney Island & Grill (Riley) Roseann’s Kitchen (Clinton Township) The Glass Onion Gridle (Allen Park) Pancake Factory (Shelby Township) Lori’s Café (Warren) Paparoni’s Pizza (Warren) Haney’s Family Restaurant (Center Line) Side Street Diner (Grosse Pointe) Le Andos Café (Macomb)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

