Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 nail salons in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 nail salons in Metro Detroit:
- Woodhaven NAILS & SPA (Woodhaven)
- Just Polished Nails (Walled Lake)
- Therese At The Nail Suite 1 (St. Clair Shores)
- Saving Face Esthetics (Plymouth)
- Sugarcoat Nail Loft (Rochester Hills)
- Tracy’s Nail Bar (Woodhaven)
- Greek Goddess Nail Spa (Trenton)
- NT Nails And Spa (Commerce Charter Twp)
- Star Nails (Clarkston)
- Truly Beautiful Nailz (Berkley)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
