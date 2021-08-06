Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 nail salons in Metro Detroit

The 2021 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 nail salons in Metro Detroit:

Woodhaven NAILS & SPA (Woodhaven) Just Polished Nails (Walled Lake) Therese At The Nail Suite 1 (St. Clair Shores) Saving Face Esthetics (Plymouth) Sugarcoat Nail Loft (Rochester Hills) Tracy’s Nail Bar (Woodhaven) Greek Goddess Nail Spa (Trenton) NT Nails And Spa (Commerce Charter Twp) Star Nails (Clarkston) Truly Beautiful Nailz (Berkley)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

