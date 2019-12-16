Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, dry and cold Sunday evening

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

Snow flurries and squalls are gone. It’ll be cold but dry for families venturing out for fun before the weekend ends. More snow is possible for the second half of Monday. Then, it’s dry the rest of the work-week.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 30°F. It will be dry for anyone with Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa gift shopping to do. Same for hockey fans going to and from Little Caesars Arena for for the 7:00 p.m. ET Detroit Red Wings game versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy and remains cold. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

Another storm system dives to Detroit’s south, Monday. Monday afternoon has a chance of scattered snow showers and flurries. Any accumulations will be light; a trace to an inch or a bit more.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Winter coats will still be needed the highs between 30° and 35°F.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with morning lows in the teens and windchills in the single digits. Afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies will be in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

