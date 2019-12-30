Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory and more rain arriving Sunday night

DETROIT – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 12 midnight ET.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Happy Hanukkah and Happy Kwanzaa! Today is day four of Kwanzaa, and the theme is Ujamaa (Collective Economics).

Fog is as thick as pea soup Sunday evening and the first part of Sunday night. As the fog leaves, more rain arrives. Monday will be wet with falling temps. Snow is still in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, Tuesday.

Sunday night will be foggy and dank, especially before midnight. Visibility will be well less than a mile in many spots, even near zero. Use extreme caution while driving to and from holiday ceremonies or two the airport in other destinations. In fact, check on flight arriving or departing from Detroit Metro Airport or Flint Bishop.

Temps remain in the 40s and low 50s Sunday night as more rain arrives from the south. Rain will become more widespread and will be heavy, at times, especially after midnight. Many neighborhoods may receive up to an inch or more of rain when combined with Sunday morning’s totals. Ponding on roads and flooded basements are distinct possibilities.

Monday will be wet in the morning, and temperatures will fall, not rise, during the day. It will be in the 40s in the morning with rain then in the 30s in the afternoon with cloudy skies. Grab your coats to prepare for the oncoming chill.

It will be colder New Year’s Eve Tuesday, too. Wrap around moisture and lake effect snow will produce scattered snow showers during the day. Snow totals will be around a half an inch to an inch. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s. It will be drier by midnight with mostly cloudy and temps near freezing at midnight when we ring in 2020.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and chilly, but not too cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

