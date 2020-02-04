Metro Detroit weather: 2 waves of snow coming, several inches expected

DETROIT – Winter weather has barely been discussed here in Metro Detroit since November, and that is very unusual.

Weather has a way of balancing out in the end, and we are in for a nice stretch of Winter for a couple of weeks. Today is moving day after two days in the 50s, so the clouds and the cool breezes are keeping temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s for the rest of the afternoon with winds NNE 7-17 mph gusting 18-23 mph at times.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory in Sanilac and St. Clair counties continues through 4am Wednesday. There is active weather south into parts of Ohio, and our South Zone may get clipped with some light wintry mix through the evening, but most of us stay dry.

Wednesday, Thursday snow

Wednesday is cold, but we will also be bright from time to time with morning lows in the lower 20s, feeling even colder with a light breeze and wind chills in the teens. We expect to see some sunshine tomorrow with clouds coming and going on a dry day with highs near freezing all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

A Winter Storm will be moving in Wednesday night after dinner and maybe closer to midnight.

Snow begins late Wednesday and gets heavy at times early Thursday as we should wake up to a few inches already on the ground. There is still some uncertainty of whether this will be all snow for all of the area. Some models are hinting at more of a mix of rain and snow in our South Zone Thursday which would mess with snow potential and snow totals.

We will see more snow showers grinding out during the day Thursday, and another wave of snowy weather late Thursday and/or Friday morning.

When all is said and done, it looks like parts of Metro Detroit will be getting 4-7” of snow or more but we are still working on the model data and ask for your patience as we get closer.

It will be snowy still on Friday, on the lighter side, and a perfect set up for the 2020 Winter Blast this weekend downtown Detroit.

Radar, alerts, school closings, app

ClickOnDetroit has you covered with:

Storm Pin of the Day: