Metro Detroit weather: More measurable snow coming this week

Not a bad way to start out the work and school week after a weekend full of snows.

It’s going to be hard to shake loose of the cloud cover today as most of Metro Detroit will stay mostly cloudy offering only a few peeks of sunshine… hopefully. Temps are in the low to mid 30s and will hold there as a north wind 5-10 mph keeps wind chills in the upper 20s.

Tuesday

Tomorrow looks an awful lot like today for SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with morning temps in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. We’ll have more clouds pouring in all day with minimal breaks in the cloud cover. We may instead see a few flakes and flurries through the afternoon and a bit of a stiff breeze WSW 7-17 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Snow returns Wednesday night

Wednesday is the best of both worlds as we should see highs hit 40F with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Then afternoon cloud cover rolls in ahead of a decent snow maker Wednesday night. This storm may start dropping snow on Metro Detroit by dinner time and/or the evening drive. We should see a steady flow of snow into Thursday and an early look at computer snow models shows a solid 2-4” of new snow for us by the end of Thursday. Cold air follows the snow, so we won’t likely get out of the 20s all day Thursday with breezes cranking blowing snow and making it feel much colder.

Valentine’s Day weekend

Mother Nature has found a way for us all to cuddle more on Valentine’s Day. We will see single digit lows Friday, followed by highs near 20F and at least some sunshine. Watch out for another storm late this weekend with a wintry mix likely at this point in the forecast.

