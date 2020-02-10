Metro Detroit weather: Snowy, chilly Sunday evening

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

Widespread snow has quickly blanketed Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Persisent snow will continue through the dinner hour and dissipate or become more scattered the closer we get to midnight. It remains chilly, and snow will have stopped falling well before the Monday morning commute.

Snow continues to fall Sunday evening with steady temperatures in the low and middle 30s. By dinner time many untreated spots will be more difficult to navigate with some minor snow accumulations, mainly less than an inch.

It remains snowy and slippery when Sunday night begins. Some rain mixes with the snow in our South Zone, closer to the Ohio border, before midnight. This will have some affect on snow totals south of I-94. Most of Southeast Michigan will receive another 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Storm snow totals will be between 1 and 3 inches with 1 to 2 inches south of I-94, 2 to 3 inches north of I-94. Some areas will have nearly 4 inches, especially north of 8 mile and in Livingston County.

After midnight, overnight lows will be 30°F under cloudy skies.

Snow will stop falling by Monday morning’s commute. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30s.

Snow is possible early Thursday. Temps reach the low 30s.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Friday! It will be partly sunny and colder with temps in the teens at dawn and in the middle 20s before dinner.

