Metro Detroit weather: The calm before the snow

It’s a quiet start to our Wednesday, and we’ll even see some sunshine this morning before clouds increase ahead of the approaching storm system. Most importantly, it should remain dry through the afternoon rush hour (some snow may approach Lenawee and Monroe Counties by late afternoon, but I’m referring to the urban rush hour closer to Detroit). Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:34 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:01 p.m.

Snow will fall most of Wednesday night, with a general 1 to 3 inches expected across the area…most to the south and least to the north. South wind will become north at 5 to 10 mph.

An Arctic cold front crossing the area on Thursday will trigger additional snow showers, and possibly a snow squall band as the front itself arrives. Some additional accumulation is possible…perhaps another inch in spots. Highs should reach the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) before the front arrives, with temperatures holding steady or falling after that.

Snow showers diminish Thursday night, with lows in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius). We haven’t seen temps this cold since November 13th!

Friday is Valentine’s Day, and cuddling will be a necessity. We’ll see increasing sunshine, but bitter cold temperatures, with highs only in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 to -7 degrees Celsius), but wind chills near or even below zero (-18 degrees Celsius) for the kids at the morning bus stop, and rising to near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs rebounding into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Snow showers are possible Saturday evening and night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Some minor accumulation is possible.

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

All-in-all, it looks like a great weekend for the kids to get out and play in the snow!