Metro Detroit weather: 2-4 inches of snow expected over next 24 hours

DETROIT – The trend of mediocre, nuisance snow storms for Metro Detroit will continue later tonight and here’s the latest on what you can expect.

The daylight hours remain dry the rest of this Wednesday, and we will likely stay dry through the evening commute and dinner time with afternoon clouds and temps ranging from 35-40F. Snow crosses our southern borders around 6/7 p.m. bringing light snow into our South Zone at that time.

Snow Wednesday night

Most of Metro Detroit will see the flakes flying after 8 p.m., slowly moving from south to north bringing light to moderate snow showers to your neighborhood. Areas north of M 59 will be last to see the flakes flying. And, we expect a few dry slots late tonight which will play with snow totals. The heavier snow will move through around 4 a.m. through the morning drive and we likely will see about 1-3 inches during that time.

Thursday snow

Early morning snow will create tricky travel conditions all around, but we don’t anticipate enough snow to prompt snow days, unless some rural communities want to burn one and keep the buses off the dangerous snow covered roads. There’s another 1-2 inches of new snow possible through the mid to late morning which brings an estimate 2-4 inches total from this system.

An arctic front blasts through in the mid afternoon which will drop temps sharply, and will prompt a few heavier snow bands or squalls tomorrow afternoon and early evening. It’s hard to say exactly where these bands will set up, but be careful because they can lay down a fast coating, reduce visibility, and make for brief, yet treacherous travel conditions for some of us.

Friday is Valentine’s Day and Mother Nature is a cccccold-hearted ssssssnake! We will have single digit temps in the morning with subzero wind chills and a few lingering flakes. Mother Nature shows us some love with afternoon sunshine, but high temps struggle to hit 20F. Cuddle up!

Weekend forecast

It’s chilly again Saturday in the teens and 20s for the most part and there’s another coating of snow possible around dinner time or late Saturday. It warms quickly Sunday near 40F or a little warmer. Most of President’s Day is dry with a wintry mix or rain likely during the evening into Tuesday.

