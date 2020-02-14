Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine, negative wind chills, snow showers this weekend

DETROIT – We’re rolling into the weekend with a boatload of sunshine, and that will carry through for the start of Saturday. But we still won’t ditch the snow.

Mostly dry weekend

Temperatures will be bitterly cold again Saturday morning, but there should be a slight improvement. Expect single-digit lows and negative wind chills to begin the weekend.

Sunshine will fade into clouds for the afternoon and snow showers will move into the area after sunset. Accumulations will be less than a half-inch where they occur.

Snowflakes will be long gone by daybreak Sunday. Any leftover clouds in the morning will take off quickly, giving us a bright afternoon and above-normal highs in the upper 30s.

Weekend forecast (WDIV)

By the way, this is now the eighth weekend in a row during which we’ve had measurable precipitation.

Next system is wet

On Monday, our next precipitation will arrive. Even though it might begin briefly as snow, it will transition quickly to rain. Some of that will hang around through Tuesday morning. Even though this will be primarily rain, there will be plenty of it. Some areas might see more than a half-inch of rain.

Liquid forecast (WDIV)

Extended dry stretch

Once the rain leaves Tuesday, we’ll be dry for days, including next weekend. But we’re not holding our breath (see above for why).

