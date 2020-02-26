Metro Detroit weather: Snow wraps up tonight, real-deal warm-up coming

DETROIT – Snow winds down tonight, but it will still feel like winter until March arrives on Sunday. Then we’ve got a real-deal warm up headed our way.

Flakes Still Flying

Winter weather advisories are in effect through midnight tonight for the entire area. After a slow afternoon of flurries and light snow, we’ll see some more intense snow showers this evening.

Expect to nearly double our early totals by the time snow starts wrapping up around 9PM in most locations tonight. Additional totals will be close to 2 inches.

Snow forecast through tonight.

After 9PM, we may see some bands lingering in the North Zone until midnight or shortly after. But everyone should be dry well before the morning commute on Thursday morning.

February Finishes Cold

We've got three days left of meteorological winter. And Mother Nature has decided to get her money's worth out of them. Temperatures won't get above freezing through Saturday. Morning lows will start in the teens. And stronger winds will make sure afternoons Thursday and Friday will feel like the teens. Saturday will feel slightly milder.

March Starts Mild

But once we start March (and meteorological spring) on Sunday, temperatures start a steep rise. We'll make it above freezing Sunday, mid 40s on Monday and two (count 'em...two!) days in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then we have another cold snap coming, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Plenty Wet Next Week

Four out of the five days next week will bring precipitation. Most of that will be rain. And Wednesday will bring the most of it. Friday, we can expect snow as temperatures fall. But amounts look pretty paltry at this point.

Track the radar: