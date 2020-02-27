How much snow did we get in Metro Detroit? A look at reported snow totals
DETROIT – Wednesday’s snow event played out exactly as expected, with an inch or so falling Tuesday night, followed by a break, and then another two-to-four inches of snow Wednesday afternoon.
Read more: Metro Detroit weather: Out with the old, in with the cold
Here are some of the top snow totals reported from around Southeast Michigan:
- Shelby Township: 6.3 inches
- Hudson: 6.2
- Monroe: 6.1
- Berkley: 5.9
- Southfield: 5.9
- Ypsilanti: 5.8
- Northville: 5.6
- Howell: 5.2
- Beverly Hills: 5
- Brighton: 4.8
- Romulus (DTW): 4.8
- Garden City: 4.5
- Milford: 4
- Farmington: 4
- Flint: 4
We’ll add to the list as reports come in.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.