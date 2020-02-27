How much snow did we get in Metro Detroit? A look at reported snow totals

DETROIT – Wednesday’s snow event played out exactly as expected, with an inch or so falling Tuesday night, followed by a break, and then another two-to-four inches of snow Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the top snow totals reported from around Southeast Michigan:

Shelby Township: 6.3 inches

Hudson: 6.2

Monroe: 6.1

Berkley: 5.9

Southfield: 5.9

Ypsilanti: 5.8

Northville: 5.6

Howell: 5.2

Beverly Hills: 5

Brighton: 4.8

Romulus (DTW): 4.8

Garden City: 4.5

Milford: 4

Farmington: 4

Flint: 4

We’ll add to the list as reports come in.