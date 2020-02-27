21ºF

How much snow did we get in Metro Detroit? A look at reported snow totals

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

Snow on vehicle. (Generic)
DETROIT – Wednesday’s snow event played out exactly as expected, with an inch or so falling Tuesday night, followed by a break, and then another two-to-four inches of snow Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the top snow totals reported from around Southeast Michigan:

  • Shelby Township: 6.3 inches
  • Hudson: 6.2
  • Monroe: 6.1
  • Berkley: 5.9
  • Southfield: 5.9
  • Ypsilanti: 5.8
  • Northville: 5.6
  • Howell: 5.2
  • Beverly Hills: 5
  • Brighton: 4.8
  • Romulus (DTW): 4.8
  • Garden City: 4.5
  • Milford: 4
  • Farmington: 4
  • Flint: 4

We’ll add to the list as reports come in.

