Yes! Spring-like weather stretch begins today in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s feeling like spring around Metro Detroit this week -- and we’re not complaining.

Starting today, and lasting for at least the next week or so (and maybe longer), we’ll be enjoying above average temperatures and not that much rain.

Highs will hit the 50 degree mark a few times in the 10-day forecast, including on Monday. We’ll have some rain chances, but not every day. Enjoy it while you can -- it’s Michigan, so you never know how long this will last.

Spring doesn’t officially start until March 19, but “meteorological spring" started on March 1. Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar.

“We generally think of winter as the coldest time of the year and summer as the warmest time of the year, with spring and fall being the transition seasons, and that is what the meteorological seasons are based on,” according to NOAA. Meteorological spring includes March, April, and May; meteorological summer includes June, July, and August; meteorological fall includes September, October, and November; and meteorological winter includes December, January, and February.

Watch the latest forecast from Paul Gross: