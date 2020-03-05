Parts of Northern Michigan could see 12 inches of snow, 50 mph wind gusts today

DETROIT – While we’re looking ahead to a possible 60 degrees here in Metro Detroit this weekend, parts of Michigan are still dealing with real winter weather.

Parts of the Upper Peninsula are under a Winter Storm Warning, including Copper Harbor, Marquette, Gwinn, Houghton and Hancock, with up to 12 inches of snow possible, along with 40-50 mph wind gusts.

The combination of gusty winds and wet, dense snow could bring down tree branches and lead to scattered power outages, especially this evening.

The rest of the U.P. is under a winter weather advisory, with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible, along with high winds.

This will mostly be a wet and slushy snow, becoming drier and fluffier tonight. Snow accumulations may be less in Iron County near the Wisconsin state line, NWS says.