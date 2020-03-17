Metro Detroit weather: Abundant sunshine, rising temperatures accompany wind gusts

DETROIT – Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Metro Detroit!

Sunshine is our pot of gold Tuesday afternoon. The morning was marked by low clouds, drizzle and a cool breeze as we await that sunshine and a warmup.

Highs will eventually hit the lower 50s or warmer and the winds WSW 7-17 will gust 15-25 at times Tuesday afternoon. So it will feel a bit cooler, even with abundant sunshine coming our way later today.

The clear skies Tuesday night will lead to some chilly numbers first thing Wednesday for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Wednesday

We will awake to temps in the 20s to near 30 degrees first thing Wednesday, and the wind chills will make it feel about 3-5 degrees cooler.

Highs will only make into the low and mid-40s Wednesday with batches of clouds coming and going and dry conditions until about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Rain showers will move through the area during the evening drive, but it might wait until the end of the afternoon drive as showers stream in from the southwest.

We’ll get a few hours of rain late Wednesday and then spotty showers through the overnight.

Thursday

Did you know the Vernal Equinox (the official start of spring) is at 11:50 p.m. Thursday? Before that, we’ll get back into the mild weather under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s.

We will hit a high of 60 degrees or warmer, but not until late, late Thursday, as a warm front slides through. That front will bring some good soaking rain and thunder, too.

The wet weather is mainly in the evening and overnight, and rumbles of thunder might wake the kiddos early Friday. Right now, no severe weather is expected during that stretch, but there will be stronger storms to our south all day Thursday and Friday.

Weekend

A cold front will blast through midday Friday, which will be an amazing roller coaster ride. We will have soaking downpours and low 60s early Friday, then clearing skies with sunshine midday and all afternoon.

Temperatures will drop fast Friday, falling through the 40s by late afternoon or evening.

The weekend looks bright, but cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

