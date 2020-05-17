Flood warnings issued for southeast Michigan through Tuesday

57ºF

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Flood watches and warnings have been issued for southeastern Michigan counties beginning Sunday May 17 through Tuesday May 19, 2020.
DETROIT – Flood watches and warnings have been issued for southeastern Michigan counties Sunday through Tuesday.

There is a flood watch in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

There is a lakeshore flood warning in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanilac and St. Clair counties have also been issued a lakeshore flood warning until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

About the Author: