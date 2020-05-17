Flood warnings issued for southeast Michigan through Tuesday
DETROIT – Flood watches and warnings have been issued for southeastern Michigan counties Sunday through Tuesday.
There is a flood watch in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
There is a lakeshore flood warning in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanilac and St. Clair counties have also been issued a lakeshore flood warning until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
