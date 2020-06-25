Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday evening ahead of stormy Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown.

Dinner time temps for me in the warm range with the possibility of some raindrops here in there. Overnight it becomes dry again, but stays mild. Friday becomes hotter and more humid. Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday.

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Lingering from the afternoon, a few scattered showers are possible before dinner time. They dissipate as the sunsets. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s motor city in the low 60s and surrounding neighborhoods.

High heat and humidity make a come back, Friday. It will be mostly partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with higher heat indices.

Severe risk Friday night

The National Weather Service has southeast Michigan in the slight risk category for strong to severe thunderstorms. The best chance for storm conditions is between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern.

Showers and storms have a potential of containing very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday will still be a bit unstable. I will be in the mid 80s with widely scattered showers and storms.

Things settle down on Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny and still very warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s

More sunshine returns, and we will need to use our sprinklers and prepare for high water bills. It would dry and warm early next week with highs in the 80s.

