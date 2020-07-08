Metro Detroit weather: Cold front could bring more widespread thunderstorms

DETROIT – Strong, slow-moving thunderstorms could pop up again Thursday before our 90-degree streak breaks with more storms Friday.

Heat advisory

The Heat Advisory posted for most of southeast Michigan has been extended until midnight Thursday night. Heat index readings will reach into the upper 90s in most locations with a few 100-degree marks. Air temperatures should stop around 95. Since this all comes off of another muggy night, the potential for heat stress only grows with the number of consecutive hot days.

Stay hydrated and make sure the kids and pets are, too. Check on friends and family who don’t have air conditioning. Because of the timing of Friday’s more widespread storms, there’s a chance we may not get to 90 to end the work week.

Storms more likely

Thursday’s storm threat is similar to the one we saw Wednesday. Anything that pops up could be strong and slow-moving. Eastside locations will see a greater threat. But Friday a cold front moves through with more widespread thunderstorms.

We may see some of those early in the day, before more numerous showers and storms arrive in the afternoon and evening. We’re still forecasting highs in the low 90s. But that is really dependent on storm timing and cloud cover. It’s conceivable that some of us may stop in the upper 80s.

The weekend will bring a temporary halt to 90-degree highs, but they’re back next week.

Track the radar: