Metro Detroit weather forecast: One more day of 90 degree heat -- until next week

DETROIT – After eight straight days with highs in the 90s, we have one more to go … until next week.

Streak Ending

Friday will be our ninth and final day of consecutive 90 degree heat. Some of us may not get there, depending on the timing of Friday’s storms. But the airmass will support highs in the low 90s, especially with high humidity and a warm morning start. Friday will be our warmest morning of the year, with lows in the mid 70s. Heat index readings should max out in the mid 90s. We’ll continue to use quotation marks to describe the “relief” coming this weekend. Highs will still reach the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Lower humidity will be a bigger help, allowing overnight lows to retreat to the 60s.

Storm Chances Increase

Expect more thunderstorms Friday than we’ve seen any day this week. And for those who missed out on the rain in the past few days, that’s welcome news. Nearly all of southeast Michigan is now in a pre-drought, according to this week’s Drought Monitor from the federal government. Metro Airport alone is nearly 1.5 inches below normal since June 1st. And many places have an even larger deficit.

More 90s

Ninety-degree heat returns on Wednesday of next week and could continue through next weekend. The record number of 90 degree days for any July on record is 17 from 1955. After recording 9 at the beginning of this month, we may get close to that mark.

Click here for more weather coverage