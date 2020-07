DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued a thunder storm warning Thursday afternoon for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties until 7 p.m. and a thunderstorm warning for Sanilac County until 7:15 p.m.

The storm is capable of producing 50-60 mph gusts of wind.

You can read the full forecast here.

A heat advisory for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties will continue until 12 a.m. Friday.