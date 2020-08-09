Metro Detroit weather: Humidity comes roaring in Sunday

DETROIT – After a fantastic Saturday -- warmth without the humidity -- today is going to feel quite a bit different.

As expected, the higher moisture air didn’t arrive overnight, but it will come roaring in today; you’ll notice the stickiness increasing as the day progresses.

While it won’t feel tropical early this morning, by afternoon the humidity will make upper 80s to near 90 degree highs (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) feel like low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius).

The higher heat and humidity means that we could see a couple of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. I honestly don’t think too many will pop up -- most of us should get by with a dry day, but keep an eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans just in case.

As you probably know, when it gets this hot and humid, sometimes all it takes is a good lake breeze to kick up a few storms but, again, I don’t expect much this afternoon.

Southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:35 a.m. and sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

It will be warm and very muggy tonight with a possible shower or thunderstorm, but at this point it doesn’t look as if there will be anything widespread; the best chance of showers is in the Thumb.

Lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again on Monday, with some showers and thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon.

The computer models have been wildly inconsistent in how widespread the Monday daytime storms will be so, again, keep a close eye on our app’s live radar if you have outdoor plans.

Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius).

We have a better chance of showers and storms Monday night as a cold front approaches. Muggy lows again near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Some lingering showers could be around Tuesday morning as the cold front comes through, but those will be swept east with the front and we should become partly cloudy by afternoon. You’ll also notice drier air coming in as well, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

As I’ve been writing about the past several days, the rest of next week’s weather will be dictated by our proximity to that aforementioned cold front, which will pass south of the state, then become stationary. That’s called -- get ready for this -- a stationary front (and you thought weather was hard).

Little ripples tracking along that front will trigger batches of showers and thunderstorms. Obviously, where that front stops after crossing our state line is critical. Sunday morning’s computer models continue yesterday afternoon’s trend of a slightly farther south position so, at this point, I am lowering rain chances for the Wednesday through Friday timeframe to almost none. This will be the closest call for those of us near the state line, closest to that front.

Highs Tuesday through Friday look very stable, holding in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) with overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

It’s too early to get specific about next weekend, but preliminary indications (with low confidence) are that we’ll have some rain chances, but not a washout either day. Stay tuned.

Track the radar: