Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wayne County until 4 p.m. Monday

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wayne County until 4 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service announced the warning around 2:55 p.m.

Metro Detroit is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday afternoon.

Weather officials said a severe thunderstorm was located at 2:54 p.m. over Belleville. It was moving east at 20 mph.

Storms could bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

The storm is expected to affect the following locations:

Romulus -- 3:15 p.m.

Flat Rock -- 3:20 p.m.

Taylor and Greenfield Village -- 3:25 p.m.

Trenton and Grosse Ile -- 3:35 p.m.

Wyandotte -- 3:40 p.m.

Brownstown Township, Inkster, Melvindale, Gibraltar, Sumpter Township, New Boston, Riverview, Wayne, Willow and Ecorse could also be affected, NWS officials said.

