Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Washtenaw, County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The severe thunderstorm warning for Washtenaw County expired at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 2:50 p.m.

A line of severe storms was located at 3 p.m. from about Ann Arbor to near Willis to Milan, according to the National Weather Service. The storms were moving east at 40 mph, officials said.

Heavy rain and potential flooding is expected throughout Metro Detroit for most of the day.