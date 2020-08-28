76ºF

Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Washtenaw, County

Line of severe storms located from Ann Arbor to Milan

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The severe thunderstorm warning for Washtenaw County expired at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 2:50 p.m.

LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms rolling through Metro Detroit

A line of severe storms was located at 3 p.m. from about Ann Arbor to near Willis to Milan, according to the National Weather Service. The storms were moving east at 40 mph, officials said.

Heavy rain and potential flooding is expected throughout Metro Detroit for most of the day. Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

