Metro Detroit weather: Strong wind gusts, rain chances over next three days

DETROIT – Winds of change are blowing into Southeast Michigan. Expect windy conditions to take us into the holiday weekend as temperatures get taken down a notch. Plus, we’re still looking at shower chances for part of the upcoming three-day stretch.

Thursday showers

A cold front is bringing noticeably cooler air into our neighborhood Thursday night. That will also provide just enough lift and moisture to trigger a few, light, scattered evening showers -- just enough moisture to wet the pavement in a few spots.

Then, we’re dry through most of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Windy stretch

Wind gusts have peaked near 40 mph in spots Thursday afternoon, and we’ll see breezy conditions again Friday.

Saturday and Sunday should see calmer conditions before winds start to crank again on Labor Day. So if you’re planning to be on the lakes this weekend, be prepared for high waves.

Weekend rain

Most of the three-day weekend will be dry. Rain chances will be mainly after sunset Sunday. Expect showers and a few rumbles Sunday night, lingering into early Labor Day morning.

There’s still some question as to how much activity, if any, redevelops later in the day Monday ahead of a cold front. But right now, the chances look pretty slim.

Temperatures will be right around normal for Saturday through the middle of next week.